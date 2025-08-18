Fortnite Players Are Hyped as Kai Cenat Becomes the next Icon Series Skin

Fortnite’s Icon Series has become a cultural phenomenon featuring worldwide music icons like Billie Eilish and Eminem to sports legends like Shaq. The series honors prominent figures with exclusive in-game skins, emotes, and cosmetics.

In recent years, streamers have taken center stage, with creators such as Ninja, SypherPK, and Nick Eh 30 memorialized in the Item Shop, highlighting their significant contributions to the Fortnite community.

The most recent addition to this illustrious roster is Twitch superstar Kai Cenat, whose Icon Series skin has ignited a fan frenzy. With over 18 million followers and a reputation for high-energy streams, Cenat is an obvious choice for Fortnite’s limelight who is finally making his way to the game.

Fortnite Teases Kai Cenat Icon Series Crossover Coming Soon

Kai Cenat, a Twitch superstar, shocked the gaming community on August 17, when he announced his Fortnite Icon Series skin, which will be officially revealed on August 18 at 8:30 PM PST/11:30 PM EST on his stream.

Cenat, the platform’s third-most popular streamer, prompted a cheeky “LEAKED” response from Fortnite’s official account, confirming the connection. This is Kai Cenat’s second Fortnite cameo after he appeared in the Reload trailer with Sketch and the AMP team in 2024.

The announcement caused fan excitement, with streamers such as Clix and CouRage hyping the reveal, however several pointed out Cenat’s limited Fortnite gameplay, which included a 57-hour marathon session with iShowSpeed. Some fans even believe that it should have been Speed who should’ve gotten an Icon skin first, and not Cenat.

Regardless, fans expect a bundle that includes a special skin, emote, pickaxe, and back bling, possibly reflecting Cenat’s lively personality and signature style, similar to other Icon releases such as Nick Eh 30’s music video-based reveal.

Are you excited for Kai Cenat’s Fortnite skin bundle? Let us know in the comments!