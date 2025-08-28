Fortnite Leak Reveals James Bond Is Dropping in with a License to Loot

Collaborations are a big part of Fortnite, and Hollywood is no exception. Some of the latest leaks reveal that Agent 007 is ready to hit the griddy in Fortnite. Yes, you heard it right. Multiple posts from popular leakers have set the Fortnite community buzzing, as fresh Fortnite X James Bond collaboration leaks point to the iconic secret agent making his debut later this year.

James Bond Coming to Fortnite in 2025

The leak was first revealed by a known leaker, @SamLeakss, on X. According to the post, a James Bond X Fortnite collaboration will happen later next year. As of now, only the Aston Martin DB5 is confirmed. While it may be just a car collaboration, the leaker suggested that Agent 007 skins could also come as part of the collaboration. @HYPEX, another known leaker, also supported this leak by sharing a new post on X.

Fans are also speculating about themed emotes, a silenced pistol pickaxe, and even a glider modeled after one of Bond’s famous cars. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but judging by the credibility of the leakers, this collaboration feels locked in. With recent popular movie collaborations like Superman in Fortnite, we can expect even more than just a skin. Especially with the game having multiple game modes that could feature Agent 007.

Interestingly, the timing of these Fortnite James Bond leaks lines up with IO Interactive’s upcoming 007: First Light. It is the brand-new James Bond game currently in development. This has led some to believe the crossover may double as promotional hype, bridging Fortnite’s massive audience with Bond’s next big gaming outing.

What makes this collab even more notable is how overdue it feels. Despite Fortnite pulling in crossover icons like John Wick, Lara Croft, and Indiana Jones, James Bond has been missing in action. Considering the spy’s decades-long presence in pop culture, it almost feels surprising that Epic Games hasn’t pulled the trigger sooner.

For now, all we know is that James Bond will officially arrive in Fortnite in late 2025, with an exact release window still unconfirmed. One thing’s certain, though: Fortnite X James Bond leaks have given fans a license to get hyped.

Are you excited for 007’s debut in Fortnite? Which iconic James Bond skin do you want in Fortnite? Tell us in the comments.