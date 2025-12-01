Home > News > Fortnite Gulag Leak Reveals First Look at Upcoming Warzone Style Feature

Fortnite Gulag Leak Reveals First Look at Upcoming Warzone Style Feature

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite players facing off in Gulag
Fortnite Chapter 7 kicked off following a spectacular live event that seemed to be a highly inspired version of Avengers: Endgame, where loopers assembled to fight the Dark Presence and take back the island. However, following a long downtime, the new season finally arrived with a brand new island, brimming with 13 POIs and themed after Hollywood and the West Coast culture.

The season also brought some massive changes, such as adding special DBNO movements, Drivable Reboot Vans, Self Revive abilities, surfing onto the island, and so much more that you can catch on our Fortnite patch notes coverage right here.

But that’s not all – leakers revealed shortly after the update went live that a new Gulag feature would be added to the game soon, and it seems to be directly inspired by Call of Duty Warzone’s Gulag, where eliminated players get a second chance in a 1v1 deathmatch in prison against an opponent. If they’re successful, they redeploy. However, Epic has added its own twist to the feature, as per the leak suggests, and the prison’s first look has been revealed.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Will Soon Add Warzone’s Gulag With Five Minigames

According to the latest leaks by ShiinaBR and Blortzen, a Fortnite version of Gulag will soon be added to Chapter 7 gameplay. Instead of Gulag, which is obviously Call of Duty’s IP, the island will be called “Restarter Island” and will feature a series of five minigames for eliminated players to fight for a second chance.

Fortnite Restarter Island
As per the leaks, the five minigames will be played at random for the two players going against one another to be redeployed again onto the Battle Royale island, without their teammate having to reboot them if they’re fully eliminated.

Here are the expected minigames:

  • 1v1 Gunfight where both players spawn in rooms with 3 weapons (Outlaw Shotgun, Nemesis AR, and Hyper SMG)
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors where best of 3 wins
  • Shockwave Deathmatch, where you use shockwaves to throw your opponent off the platform, the last one standing wins
  • Death Race using baseball bats
  • Simple Sprint Race

The images of the upcoming arena have also been leaked, where it looks like it’s situated in an underwater bunker beneath the island. It also has a spectator area where players in the queue will be able to spectate the fights, similar to how Warzone’s Gulag works.

While it’s currently unknown when this feature will be exactly released in Fortnite, it would be quite interesting to see how this alters the newly introduced Drivable Reboot Van mechanic or would completely obliterate reboots from the island.

Rishabh Sabarwal

