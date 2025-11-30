Fortnite Disables Three Fan Favorite Game Modes in Chapter 7

Fortnite recently aired its latest Zero Hour live event, and over 10 million players worldwide tuned in to defeat the Dark Presence and take back the island. However, shortly after the event, the new cinematic trailer for Chapter 7 played, and a look back at the Zero Point aired as well.

The game, while in downtime right now, is already generating excitement among players as they await the Chapter 7 Pacific Break launch. The new chapter brings a brand new island, gameplay, and loot for players that will help them claim that glorious Victory Royale. However, just as server maintenance is underway, leaked info has shocked the entire player base. Epic has disabled three of its beloved game modes that fans love in its upcoming Chapter 7, and nobody knows its fate.

Fortnite Shuts Down Reload, Blitz, and OG Modes in Chapter 7 Temporarily

Fortnite has disabled Reload, Blitz, and OG game modes in its upcoming Chapter 7 as players panic online about its fate. So far, leakers such as FireMonkey revealed in a statement, which is apparently issued by Epic, regarding the change. According to Epic, “Boom goes the Battle Bus. Just like that, the Dark Voyager severed the ties to Reload, Blitz, and OG. It’ll take hard work to get the Battle Bus back up and running, but the tide’s high and surf’s up in Battle Royale!”

Fortnite just disabled Reload, Blitz, and OG modes until further notice 😳



According to Epic, "It’ll take hard work to get the Battle Bus back up and running, but the tide’s high and surf’s up in Battle Royale!"



Epic's playing it risky in Chapter 7, it seems! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pOgO9fxOva — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) November 29, 2025

This is in reference that at the end of the Chapter 7 trailer, the Battle Bus got blown up by the Queen’s Cradle that is hovering like a threat over the new island. Throughout the first half of Chapter 7, for at least two weeks, players will need to work together to collect Bus Parts as part of story quests around the map and build the bus back up to defeat the Dark Voyager, who is behind all this.

Once the bus is back up, Epic will most likely restore all three modes and will carry forward the lore across other modes as well. Players, however, aren’t pleased at all with this decision, as the other modes were an avenue for them to farm XP faster and complete their full Battle Pass earlier than their friends.

One user wrote, “Bad idea. They better revert this.” Another chimed in, “The way they’re trying to increase the number of players for Battle Royale is hilarious.” It’s no news that the numbers for core Battle Royale modes have been on a decline for a long time, Epic is playing all the cards in their hand to shift the player focus to the main Fortnite mode that makes up their entire game lore.

What do you think about this decision? Should Epic revert this change? Let us know in the comments below!