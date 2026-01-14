Fortnite Devs Plan to Make Building Less Scary for New Players in Game Changing Update Soon

Fortnite has evolved into a game with an exceptionally high skill ceiling. Players put in hours of practice to hone elements like building, enabling them to perform better in a competitive setting. However, this skill ceiling can make newer players feel left behind.

Now, a new tweet from an Epic Games employee suggests that the developers might be working on ways to make the game more accessible for newer Fortnite players in Chapter 7. Here’s everything we learned from this new statement.

Fortnite Soon to Receive Changes to Make Building More Accessible

The statement was posted on X by K.L. Smith, who serves as a development lead for Fortnite. In the post, Smith highlighted how the building mechanic has evolved over the years, stating: “It’s one of my firmest beliefs that the mechanical skill ceiling for Fortnite is on another playing field.” While he expressed praise for this evolution, he pointed out how suboptimal default sensitivity settings can hinder new players’ ability to build and aim effectively.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The X post stated “Simple Build + Simple Edit are great opportunities to begin understanding the fundamentals of building in a ‘simple’ way,” noting how options like Simple Build and Simple Edit can help in simplifying inputs and help beginners learn the basics of the game. A future update could expand these with guided tutorials or sensitivities that adapt to players’ gameplay.

This would allow newer players to use the building mechanic more strategically while also preparing them for full competitive play. Additionally, Smith also touched on the issue of bindings by stating, “Bindings are 100% a matter of personal preference.” However, he went on to point out that recent discussions have provided more insight into how the recent default settings might be suboptimal for new players.

While the tweet does not specify any of the upcoming changes, players can expect default sensitivities that are designed for precise buildings as well as enhanced UEFN tools. These tools could serve in building better practice maps. As of now, no one knows whether these changes will come with the next Fortnite update or later down the line. However, we do think these accessibility changes could help newer players catch up with veterans much quicker.

Are you excited about the possible changes coming to Fortnite’s building mode? Or do you think building is fine as it is? Let us know in the comments below!