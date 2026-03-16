Fortnite Chief Drops Massive Gameplay Tease for Chapter 7 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 coming to an end, there is immense hype for Chapter 7 Season 2, and what it will bring to the game with its Showdown theme, which will see the Ice King and the Foundation go head-to-head.

While Epic Games has, much like usual, not let any official details slip, Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein has continued his tradition of teasing Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 with a single word: “Skyzips”.

New Fortnite Teaser Hints at Possible Movement Mechanic for Chapter 7 Season 2

Image Credit: X / Mark Rein

The teaser word “Skyzips,” shared by Mark Rein on his X account, could mean multiple things within the context of Fortnite. For starters, it could be referring to the giant rifts in the sky that have played a prominent role in the Chapter 7 Season 1 storyline with the Dark Voyager and the Seven. It is possible that these rifts are here to stay for the upcoming season and will build on what makes the Dark Voyager such a menacing threat.

The teaser could also seemingly be hinting at a possible gameplay mechanic coming to Fortnite in the upcoming season. With past teasers like Nitro for Chapter 5 Season 3, the upcoming Fortnite season may feature some form of aerial zipline network that players can ride to get across the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 map faster, similar to how Jump Balloons in Apex Legends work. This could also function similarly to the Slipstreams from Chapter 1 Season 9, providing a thorough network that makes travel between POIs quicker.

The possibilities are endless, and with such a packed season for Fortnite story fans coming up, it will be incredibly exciting to see what skyzips means for what Chapter 7 Season 2 has in store for us.

What do you think the “Skyzips” teaser could be hinting at? Tell us in the comments below!