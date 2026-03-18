When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Come Out? Release Date and Countdown

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 inches closer with each passing day, and players are eagerly waiting to see what the new season will bring to the new Golden Coast island. After the reveal that the season will deal with a rivalry between the Foundation and the Ice King, two of the most well-known Fortnite characters, players are wondering the exact release date for Chapter 7 Season 2.

If you find yourself thinking about the release date and time for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, here is everything you need to know about the new season’s release.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will go live on March 19, 2026, at 2 AM ET. This will mark the end of Chapter 7 Season 1, with the game’s servers going into an extended scheduled downtime for maintenance. Unlike mid-season updates that have a 1-2 hour long downtime, seasonal updates take longer to materialise. This means players can expect the servers to be down for 5-6 hours when Chapter 7 Season 2 launches.

Here is a breakdown of the release date and time for Chapter 7 Season 2 across major regions:

Region Release Time US Pacific (PT) 11:00 PM (March 18) US Mountain (MT) 12:00 AM US Central (CT) 1:00 AM US East (ET) 2:00 AM UK (GMT) 6:00 AM Europe (CET) 7:00 AM African Time (WAT/CAT/EAT) 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM Middle East (GST) 10:00 AM India (IST) 11:30 AM China (CST) 2:00 PM Japan (JST) 3:00 PM Australia (AEST) 4:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) 7:00 PM

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Countdown Timer

With the new season’s release schedule, it can be hard to keep track of when the update will be released for you. To help you count down the seconds, we have attached a nifty countdown timer for the Chapter 7 Season 2 update. You can bookmark this page and come back to it to see how far the update is for you.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is now live!

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest seasons of the game for a while, especially with the return of the Seven and the addition of new weapons like Foundation’s Rift Rifle and the Seven Cluster Cannon. It will be exciting to see how the season plays out and how the Foundation and the Ice King go at each other to settle their rivalry.

Are you excited about jumping into Chapter 7 Season 2 Showdown soon? Tell us in the comments below!