Fortnite Announces Surprise Downtime Ahead of Super Showdown Live Event

As the superhero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 approaches its big climax, fans worldwide are preparing for an explosive finale. This season, which premiered on June 7, 2025, has captivated fans with its vibrant superhero paradise, featuring iconic characters such as Superman, new mythic weapons, and the stunning Superhero Academy POI.

With the season due to end on August 7, 2025, the approaching downtime is essential as Epic prepares to launch the next season in the ongoing Chapter 6 storyline. However, right after yesterday’s 36.30 patch, which added event files and some new skins to the mix, Epic has announced yet another downtime coming ahead of the Super Showdown live event. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite Servers to Go Offline Once Again on July 31 Before Epic Live Event

Epic Games has announced scheduled maintenance downtime on its official status website, where Epic Online Services will be offline for 3 hours starting July 31 at 6:00 am UTC. They further informed that during this period, Lobbies and Sessions will see degraded availability, so fret not if you see any disruptions while partying with your friends or face matchmaking issues.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Epic has also informed players that Fortnite’s built-in retry functionality may assist them in having a seamless experience during the maintenance; however, it may fail for some individuals. While it is not revealed why this downtime is scheduled just two days before a live event, many believe it is due to the massive player surge Fortnite sees during an event of this scale.

So with this downtime, Epic may be at work to fix issues in the backend, so during the live event, it can accommodate as many players as possible, and queue times are shorter when the Super Showdown playlist is live.

Still, we recommend you keep Fortnite updated to the latest version if you’d like to have a smooth gameplay experience and attend the live event this weekend. Tell us in the comments if you’re excited for what’s in store.