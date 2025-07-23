Fortnite is Turning Back the Clock on This Iconic Mechanic in Next Season

Since its release, Fortnite has kept players hooked with its unique mechanics, continually improving the Battle Royale experience with new additions, including swimming in Chapter 2, sliding in Chapter 3, and hurdling in Chapter 4. Each update has improved the gameplay, forcing players to adapt their style and strategies.

Among all mechanics, Chapter 4 Season 3’s mud sliding stood out in the jungle-themed Wilds season. This mechanic allowed players to slide through mud for a speed boost while also providing cover against thermal weapons and wildlife, adding stealth gameplay to the mix. Fans enjoyed the chaotic fun of zipping through muddy terrain while avoiding detection, but the mechanic was removed shortly after.

Now, reports from notable Fortnite leakers reveal that mud sliding may return in Chapter 6 Season 4, coupled with a possible bug invasion theme. Here’s more on what’s in store for Fortnite players.

Fortnite Leak Reveals Return of Mud Sliding in Season 4

According to leaks from dataminers like HYPEX, Fortnite’s mud sliding mechanic is expected to return in Chapter 6 Season 4, which will arrive on August 7, 2025. Its return is consistent with the reported Bug Invasion theme for the upcoming season, promising a new but nostalgic gameplay variation.

The bug-themed season, which is said to be influenced by sci-fi films like A Bug’s Life and Starship Troopers, depicts a map overrun with insect-like characters, with towering grass or swarms of critters. Mud sliding complements this theme perfectly, evoking a swampy island in which players can slide through mud to avoid bug-like enemies or thermal-scoped weapons, thereby improving stealth tactics.

Leaks suggest new Boons related to mud and cloaking, which could boost invisibility mechanics and pair with insect-themed skills, like burrowing or camouflage. This collaboration could bring a new gameplay strategy in which players use mud to outwit alien-like bugs or NPC bosses.

What do you think about Fortnite’s next Chapter 6 Season 4 theme? Are you excited or just waiting for another Winterfest to come sooner? Tell us in the comments.