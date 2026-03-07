FMAB Creator’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Gets a New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

There is no doubt that Full Metal Alchemist is Hiromu Arakawa’s greatest work to this day. But a new contender is emerging as Hiromu’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm is shaping up to be a great story. Studio Bones, the studio behind the FMAB anime, ordered an anime adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s recent work. Thus, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, aka Yomi no Tsugai, is on every anime fan’s radar to stream as soon as the anime begins airing in the Spring 2026 anime season.

Ahead of the anime’s premiere on April 4, 2026, Studio Bones has released a new trailer for Daemons of the Shadow Realm today. You can watch the latest trailer for the Yomi no Tsugai anime below:

The Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime is listed for 24 episodes and is confirmed to air on two consecutive cours starting April 4, 2026. The new trailer is packed with exciting action sequences, promising a special journey with the twin brothers, Yuru and Asa, this Spring season.

In case you aren’t aware, Hiromu Arakawa’s Yomi no Tsugai has been praised by manga readers as one of her best works after FMAB. In the same vein as FMAB, Daemons of the Shadow Realm is a tale about brothers who aim to reunite. Despite this connection, Yomi no Tsugai is known for its great worldbuilding and characters, just like its predecessor.

So, if you haven’t come across this anime yet, we suggest you add Daemons of the Shadow Realm to your Spring 2026 anime watchlist right away. That said, what do you think about the new trailer of the Yomi no Tsugai anime? Let us know in the comments below.