First Trailer for ‘Alien: Earth’ Is Here and It’s Crawling with Cosmic Nightmares

2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year for the fans of the Alien and Predator franchises as Predator: Killer of Killers and Alien: Earth are gearing up for release this year. Hulu has a stronger lineup with Dan Trachtenberg’s Killer of Killers releasing tomorrow, and FX Networks has already confirmed that Alien: Earth is slated to premiere on August 12. We still have two months to go, FX has dropped a brand-new trailer for Alien: Earth, giving fans a chilling glimpse at the new set of cosmic horrors lurking in one of the highly anticipated TV shows.

Alien: Earth is the first TV show installment in the legendary Alien franchise. In case you missed it, Alien: Earth is a prequel TV series set before the events of Ridley Scott’s iconic Alien (1979), which paved the path for the thrilling future installments. A new trailer was unveiled today, which you can view below:

Apart from the infamous Xenomorph, Alien: Earth’s new trailer brings home four more unique alien threats from outer space. Therefore, the humans and synthetics are set to face off against a whole new set of nightmares and have to survive against all odds.

Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning Director behind exceptional works such as Legion and Fargo, is helming the series alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales, and Clayton Krueger, who are on board as executive producers.

Alien: Earth is also packed with a star-studded ensemble, including Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, and many more stars.

Alien: Romulus has already reignited the fans’ excitement for the Alien franchise. Now, the new trailer for Alien: Earth is absolutely incredible and promises a high-quality installment in the highly coveted franchise. The hype is off the charts now, and are you excited for the Alien: Earth prequel series airing this August? Let us know in the comments below.