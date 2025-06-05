Home > News > Fantastic Four First Steps Popcorn Bucket Revealed and It’s a Giant Galactus Head

Fantastic Four First Steps Popcorn Bucket Revealed and It’s a Giant Galactus Head

Anmol Sachdeva
Comments 0
Fantastic Four Popcorn Bucket
Image Credits: Marvel (YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, Screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva)
In Short
  • The Fantastic Four popcorn bucket is shaped like Galactus' head.
  • The popcorn bucket is absolutely massive in size and Marvel is claiming it to be "the universe's biggest popcorn vessel".
  • Additionally, there are other popcorn buckets and cup holders, including a Herbie bucket and a Fantasticar-shaped bucket.

Tickets for Marvel’s Fantastic Four First Steps went live just yesterday and as expected, ticket booking websites like AMC, Fandango crashed after facing a huge surge. Now that the tickets are out, Marvel has also revealed the Fantastic Four First Steps popcorn bucket, and it comes as no surprise that it’s none other than the villain of the movie himself.

Fantastic Four Popcorn Bucket Is Huge

Fantastic Four First Steps popcorn bucket is shaped like Galactus’s head and it’s absolutely massive in size. To hype up the popcorn bucket, Marvel released a short video showing the Fantastic Four popcorn bucket and claimed it to be “the universe’s biggest popcorn vessel”. The giant Galactus head-shaped bucket is 20 inches wide and 17.5 inches tall. It means there’s a lot of popcorn you can munch on while watching Fantastic Four First Steps in theatres.

It has been a trend lately that popular movies come up with appealing popcorn buckets and cups. Last year’s uber-popular Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine movie had a Wolverine’s claw-shaped popcorn bucket, which was a massive success amongst fans.

As for availability, the Fantastic Four Popcorn bucket will be available at AMC theatres, Regal, and Cinemark.

In addition to the Galactus popcorn bucket, you can also choose from a HERBIE popcorn holder and a popcorn bucket shaped like Fantasticar.

Fantastic Four First Steps is the only Marvel movie releasing this year and Marvel is leaving no stone unturned to popularize the movie. The movie comes out on July 25, 2025.

Anmol Sachdeva

With 6 years of experience as a writer and editor in the tech media industry, Anmol is an enigmatic savant in all kinds of tech. He loves to scour internet for new information. When not conjuring words, Anmol can be found watching Manchester United matches or glued to his MacBook watching re-runs of his favorite TV shows for upteenth time.

