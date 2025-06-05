Fantastic Four First Steps Popcorn Bucket Revealed and It’s a Giant Galactus Head

Tickets for Marvel’s Fantastic Four First Steps went live just yesterday and as expected, ticket booking websites like AMC, Fandango crashed after facing a huge surge. Now that the tickets are out, Marvel has also revealed the Fantastic Four First Steps popcorn bucket, and it comes as no surprise that it’s none other than the villain of the movie himself.

Fantastic Four Popcorn Bucket Is Huge

The hunger is real. 🍿 The universe's biggest popcorn vessel is coming to a theater near you. Available soon.



Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/gPgiaXLujy pic.twitter.com/ahWpXkByLE — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) June 4, 2025

Fantastic Four First Steps popcorn bucket is shaped like Galactus’s head and it’s absolutely massive in size. To hype up the popcorn bucket, Marvel released a short video showing the Fantastic Four popcorn bucket and claimed it to be “the universe’s biggest popcorn vessel”. The giant Galactus head-shaped bucket is 20 inches wide and 17.5 inches tall. It means there’s a lot of popcorn you can munch on while watching Fantastic Four First Steps in theatres.

It has been a trend lately that popular movies come up with appealing popcorn buckets and cups. Last year’s uber-popular Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine movie had a Wolverine’s claw-shaped popcorn bucket, which was a massive success amongst fans.

As for availability, the Fantastic Four Popcorn bucket will be available at AMC theatres, Regal, and Cinemark.

With so many fantastic 🍿 & 🥤 collectibles and exclusives, you’re going to wish you had stretchy arms to carry them all. See Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFourFirstSteps and collect yours starting 7/24, only while supplies last. https://t.co/62wib4gHS7 pic.twitter.com/8F3h4l9cOj — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) June 4, 2025

In addition to the Galactus popcorn bucket, you can also choose from a HERBIE popcorn holder and a popcorn bucket shaped like Fantasticar.

Fantastic Four First Steps is the only Marvel movie releasing this year and Marvel is leaving no stone unturned to popularize the movie. The movie comes out on July 25, 2025.