Fantastic Four: First Steps Receives 87% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Highest Ever for the Franchise

Fantastic Four: First Steps is now almost here, and while the movie has not yet been released in the theaters, it has already set a record for itself, which one can refer to as a somewhat of redemption arc for Marvel’s First Family. The Rotten Tomatoes score of Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed, and is the highest score a Fantastic Four project has received in almost 30 years. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how the movie has performed.

What Is the Rotten Tomatoes Score of Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Following the initial review from critics as seen on Rotten Tomatoes’ official site, Fantastic Four: First Steps has received a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 87%. Looking at the reviews we have received for the upcoming movie, things are looking pretty good for Marvel’s First Family and the first step towards the ultimate Avengers showdown in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Most critics have praised The Fantastic Four: First Steps for its brilliant cinematography, background music, and acting from the cast.

If we take a look back at previous Fantastic Four movies, Fantastic Four (2005) received a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 27%, while Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer sits on a score of 37%. Following these original classic movies, Fantastic Four also got a reboot in 2015, which is often referred to as the worst superhero movie to have ever been made and holds a score of just 9%.

So, keeping the previous poor performances in mind, it is rather delightful that Marvel’s first family is finally receiving the love and adoration it truly deserves. So, let’s wait till July 25, 2025, as the movie releases in theaters near us.