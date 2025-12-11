Fan-Favourite Hunger Games Duo Confirmed to Reunite in Sunrise on the Reaping

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is gearing up for a 2026 release. The franchise has always delivered a storyline filled with high-stakes survival, dramatic sequences, and political themes. So, it’s obvious fans are significantly buzzing about the upcoming chapter that will finally unleash the events of the 50th Hunger Games, focusing on a young Haymitch Abernathy.

Today, a report revealing that the iconic pair from the original movies will join the cast of ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ has heightened curiosity for the prequel.

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence Reunite in Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping

As reported by Deadline, Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence are making a comeback in Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping. After appearing in Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, the iconic pair vanished from the world of Panem, and now, finally, the audience will get to see them in the prequel that will explore Haymitch’s past, who was a mentor to Katniss and Peeta from District 12.

The story takes place 24 years before the events of the first film and introduces fans to a 16-year-old Haymitch, portrayed by Joseph Zada.

Image Credit: Color Force (via X/@@TheHungerGames)

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel movie, which will center on the young Haymitch, so it’s obvious that Lawrence and Hutcherson won’t fit directly in this storyline. However, according to a scene in Suzanne Collins’s new book, an older Peeta (Hutcherson) and Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) will be listening to Haymitch as he shares his experiences in the Hunger Games. They will likely appear in a bonus sequence in the prequel film.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will kickstart on the morning of the Second Quarter Quell, which is popularly known as the 50th Hunger Games. The film will be released on November 20, 2026, in the United States and Canada.