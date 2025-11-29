Home > News > Stranger Things Season 5 Takes Inspiration from Star Wars for an Important Moment: Duffer Brothers

Vecna and Will in Stranger Things Season 5
Image Credit: Netflix (via Youtube/Netflix (screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
When it comes to on-screen villains, it’s safe to say that throughout time, we have had plenty, but a few of them have become timeless, and in recent years, it looks like Vecna is going to have his name somewhere in that list. Stranger Things Season 5 is now live on Netflix, and in episode 4 of Stranger Things Season 5, Vecna makes a return to our screens in one of the most menacing ways. Recently, Duffer Brothers revealed that Star Wars inspired Vecna’s entrance as seen in the episode, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Who Inspired Vecna’s Appearance in Stranger Things Season 5?

Vecna in Stranger Things Season 5
Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, the Duffer Brothers told Tudum about how Vecna needed a menacing entrance after being injured and defeated in the previous season. They needed to portray it as a huge moment as Vecna walked through the military’s MAC-Z gate.

Also Read: Did Stranger Things Season 5 Bring Back Kali for a Darker Purpose than We Think?

Vecna’s entrance in Stranger Things Season 5 episode 4 was inspired by Darth Vader’s entrance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Duffer Brothers stated that as soon as Vecna came on the scene, his power and how menacing he was needed to be felt. In their comment about what they wanted it to feel like, they stated-

“We knew that when he arrived, we wanted it to feel like this huge moment,The minute he walked out of that gate, you felt the power of Vecna. You felt how scary he was.”

Stranger Things taking inspiration from Star Wars just tells you what a timeless classic this age-old franchise is, and how the elements we get to see in the movies from this world still manage to create an impact that still works.

However, talking about Stranger Things, now that Vecna is back in the picture, Will has power, and Kali is back, we can all say with certainty that the upcoming episodes are going to be packed with action. So, let’s wait and see what comes our way as the next volume comes out.

