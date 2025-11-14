Disney+ to Get AI Content Creation and Game-Like Features, Confirms CEO Bob Iger

Disney+ launched in 2019, and since then, it has given the fandom plenty of reasons to stick with it. Be it the television shows or movies of the biggest franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, Disney projects, or original hits like The Mandalorian and Moon Knight, the streaming platform has something for every audience. Recently, on the September quarter earnings call, Bob Iger teased an upgrade that will certainly take Disney+’s popularity to a new level.

Bob Iger Teases AI and Game-Like Upgrades for Disney+

Image Credit: Shutterstock

For the time being, Disney+ is a streaming platform that lets audiences enjoy their favourite films and television shows. However, it seems Bob Iger wants something more for those loyal fans while also attracting the new ones. Reportedly, he recently confirmed that the platform will soon get Game-like features and AI content. The CEO wants the global audience to experience every element of Disney. For instance, he wants them to enjoy the Disney theme parks and restaurants.

“There’s an opportunity to use it as an engagement engine for people who want to go to our theme parks, want to stay at our hotels, want to enjoy our cruises, our cruise ships.”

The AI upgrade will also give users the opportunity to create clips of their favorite Disney projects, such as Frozen or other Disney movies or series. They will also be given the freedom to create short animated projects within the app.

“The other thing that we’re really excited about, that AI is going to give us the ability to do, is to provide users of Disney+ with a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user-generated content and to consume user-generated content — mostly short-form — from others.”

Iger also confirmed that he, along with the company’s Executives, has recently spoken with some of the most prestigious AI companies; he hasn’t disclosed their names, though.

On the other side, the company has made a significant investment in Epic Games. So, the platform will soon add some mini-games, or at least some game-like features. We don’t have any major details about this upgrade or a specific date when the upgrades will roll out on Disney+ at the moment. It seems the streaming platform is all set to outsmart the competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime. But let’s not raise our hopes until the upgrades are made available for us to experience.