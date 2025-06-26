Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Will Direct the Next James Bond Movie

It has been a while since we saw James Bond escape to a secret mission on the big screen. The last 008 movie came out in 2021 with Daniel Craig appearing in the titular role. Since then, there has been a major shift in the franchise with Amazon MGM Studios acquiring the distribution rights of the franchise for $8.5 billion. Now, the studio has announced that it is handing over the responsibility of the next James Bond movie to the Dune fame Denis Villeneuve.

Denis Villeneuve needs no introduction. His success in Hollywood is unparalleled, with several high-profile movies and franchises like Dune, Blade Runner, Arrival, and Maelstrom under his name. Now that he has been tasked with directing the next James Bond movie, it is safe to say that the franchise is in good hands and has a high probability of a flourishing future.

While there were several highly successful directors like Edgar Wright, Paul King, and Edward Berger in the race to become the next James Bond franchise director, Denis came out to be the winner. However, the four-time Oscar-nominated director has his hands full at the moment. He is currently working on Dune: Messiah or Dune Part 3, which is scheduled to release on December 16, 2026.

Moreover, his next projects have also been lined up for the next few years. Denis is known to be working on Sony’s ‘Cleopatra’, ‘Rendezvous With Rama ‘, which has been in the pipeline since 2021, and ‘Nuclear War: A Scenario’, an adaptation of the novel by Pulitzer winner Annie Jacobsen.

While Denis will have to squeeze in the plan to direct the next 007 movie, the major task ahead for him is to find the next James Bond actor.

Additionally, Tanya Lapointe has been announced to be the executive producer of the James Bond movie, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as the producers of the movie.