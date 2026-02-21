Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 Storms Back to Cinemas in Screen X Format Across US, Canada, and UK

There is no denying that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part 1 (review) is the biggest anime release of 2026. The Infinity Castle movie went on to shatter all the box-office records set by its predecessors and other anime movies, becoming the highest-grossing anime movie of all time. Well, if you missed catching the new Demon Slayer movie on big screens and are waiting to stream it later, you are in luck.

Recently, Ufotable Studios announced its 2026 lineup and revealed that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 is heading back to cinemas and is also available to watch in the premium Screen X format for a limited time. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 will re-release first in North America and Canada on March 6 and then in the United Kingdom on March 7, 2026.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Screen X Teaser

Both the Japanese version with English subtitles and the English dubbed version will be available to watch. You can watch the teaser for the Screen X version below:

So, you can witness the epic clashes between the Hashira and upper-rank demons in a 270-degree panoramic view or the usual format in theatres next month. Crunchyroll still hasn’t announced a streaming date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie.

So, it is the perfect chance to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Chapter 1 on big screens or rewatch it to experience the glorious battles with fellow anime fans. That said, are you going to witness the new Demon Slayer movie on Screen X this time? Let us know in the comments below.