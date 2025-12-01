DeepSeek’s New AI Model Achieves Gold-Level Results, Rivals GPT-5 and Gemini 3 Pro

China’s frontier AI lab, DeepSeek has released its new reasoning AI models that rival the performance of OpenAI’s GPT-5 High and Google’s Gemini 3 Pro. There are two AI models including DeepSeek-V3.2 and DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale. The DeepSeek-V3.2 model is the successor to the V3.2-Experimental model and it powers the DeepSeek app.

The more powerful, DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale is quite performant and it’s only available via the API. This special model achieves gold-level results in IMO, CMO, ICPC World Finals, and IOI 2025, something that OpenAI and Google have achieved with their specialized models. A variant of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think achieved the Gold medal at IMO 2025.

Image Credit: DeepSeek

While it’s far more capable, it also consumes much more token and there is no tool support for this model yet. In terms of agentic capabilities too, the new models are much better.

Now, coming to benchmarks, the DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale model achieves 96.0 in AIME 2025 whereas GPT-5 High gets 94.6 and Gemini 3 Pro stands at 95.0. In Humanity’s Last Exam (HLE), the new special model gets 30.6 whereas Gemini 3 Pro achieves 37.7.

Now, in SWE Verified, DeepSeek’s new model achieves 73.1, a bit lower than Gemini 3 Pro (76.2). All in all, the new model by DeepSeek is quite frontier-class and it highlights that China is a strong contender in the AI race. Along with Alibaba’s Qwen 3 AI models, now DeepSeek is delivering strong performance across various benchmarks.