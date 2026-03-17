Crimson Desert Base PS5 Footage Reassures Players With Stable Gameplay

With Crimson Desert’s release just a couple of sleeps away, fans online have been quite anxious about the game’s performance on the base PS5 console. Pearl Abyss’s action-adventure epic has gathered a ton of praise for its visuals and scope, but when the polygons are this pretty, players can’t help but wonder if their consoles will buckle under the graphical demands.

The devs have alleviated some of these concerns by partnering up with Digital Foundry to release deep dives on PS5 Pro and PC. However, the base PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions were noticeably absent from this showcase, further amplifying doubts about the title’s optimization. Fortunately, we can now put a pin in the matter as PlayStation has officially released 20 minutes’ worth of Crimson Desert PS5 gameplay, and things seem relatively stable.

Crimson Desert PS5 Gameplay Looks Stable, but with Some Caveats

The gameplay footage was uploaded to the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel, as part of a new series named “PLAY! PLAY! PLAY!.” The episode kicked off with a word from Pearl Abyss’s Project Manager, and following that, we got sequences of uncut Crimson Desert gameplay running on the base PS5.

The sequences ran the gamut as far as gameplay scenarios are concerned. From intense skirmishes under the moonlight to some puzzle-solving high up in the Abyss, there was some decent variety on display. Performance-wise, the PS5 seemed to hold its own in every clip, churning out a stable 30 FPS in what was likely the game’s Quality Mode.

One sequence that’s especially worth noting involved one of Crimson Desert’s many boss fights. Set in a populated town, it saw NPCs gathered around Kliff and his opponent, cheering every blow as the two swung at each other. The environment for this encounter also had interactive elements, such as destructible barrels and wooden furniture. Despite the demands of rendering such a scene, there were no noticeable hitches, with performance remaining stable.

There are undoubtedly positive signs for PS5 players, but it is worth keeping in mind that we still don’t know how the console will fare in the Performance Mode. Moreover, we can’t quite gauge how good the graphics look since YouTube compression has absolutely butchered the video’s clarity. So, while it’s nice to see Pearl Abyss lift the curtains on base PS5 gameplay, we still don’t have the full picture just yet.

With all that being said, what do you think the target FPS for this Crimson Desert gameplay showcase was? Let us know in the comments.