Hoppers Final Trailer Debuts at Super Bowl 2026, Release Date Revealed

Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Pixar, Hoppers created significant hype since it was first announced at the D23 event in August 2024. Following that, fandom also got even more excited for the project after watching the first full-fledged trailer of the original animated project in July 2025. Now that we were getting closer to its release window, Super Bowl 2026 released a final trailer that ultimately revealed Hopper’s exact release date.

A trailer that Pixar released for Hopper at the Super Bowl reveals that the anticipated animated movie will open in the theatres on March 6, 2026. Like the previous promotional video clips, the latest one also raises fan expectations by offering a glimpse of the vibrant visuals and the humorous story.

The video kicks off in a lab, where we see the scientists explaining to the teenage girl Mabel about the technology they have discovered. Using the new technology, Mabel’s consciousness is transferred into a robotic beaver, giving her access to enter the animal world. From the start, we know that the story centers around this girl, who goes into the animal world to save it from being destroyed at the hands of a money-hungry real estate developer.

The new trailer digs deeper and showcases how Mabel hops into a robotic beaver and tries to solve the mystery surrounding the animal world by interacting with real animals. It also features the humorous part, though, which will keep the viewers engaged from the beginning to the end.

It’s not the first time Pixar has come up with a film that involves animals, but Hopper certainly has an element that makes it stand out in the crowd. That’s basically the blend of tech and the animal environments, which is a setup that hints at the future storytelling the studios have been aiming for. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss marking your calendars and see what magic Hoppers brings to the big screens.