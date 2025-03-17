Chinese Film Dethrones Inside Out 2 to Become the World’s Highest Grossing Animated Film

Inspired by Chinese mythological tales and the novel Investiture of the Gods, Ne Zha 2 was released in Chinese theatres on January 29, 2025. The animated film grossed $2.03 billion against a budget of $80 million, which is higher than the combined earnings of the Chinese theatrical releases of 2025 so far.

Reportedly, it has become the first Chinese film to cross the $1 million mark. No one would argue that Disney has a strong footing in animated projects. However, Ne Zha 2 has finally surpassed the level of one of the best Disney movies. We are talking about Inside Out 2, which grossed $1.699 billion worldwide.

The first film was released in 2019, and intriguingly, it was Jiaozi’s directorial debut. Despite not having any famous voice actors onboard, Ne Zha successfully became one of the highest-grossing Chinese films ever.

Ne Zha 2 is the direct sequel to the first film, which eventually exceeded the fandom’s expectations and the standards set by the first film.

It earned $742.7 million against a budget of $22 million. There is generally a misconception about sequels; people believe that the second film usually lacks the element that made the pilot project a success. However, franchises like Inside Out and Ne Zha break the stereotype.

Previously, the Chinese film industry saw patriotic titles like The Battle at Lake Changjin and Wolf Warrior 2 winning the game. For years, the country’s audience took the animation industry lightly until Ne Zha 2 showed up.

Every cinephile knows that no country can beat the level of the animation projects coming from Japan, but when Ne Zha 2 premiered in Tokyo, it gathered a huge appreciation. The Japanese audience didn’t shy away from praising the film’s details and animation style. They even praised the emotional depth that Ne Zha 2 harbors.

The first part introduces us to a boy named Ne Zha. He is born with incredible powers that make him different from others his age. So, he is usually hated and feared by the people around him. The boy must carve his path on his own and choose between evil and good.

That said, are you surprised to see this film surpassing Inside Out 2? Let us know in the comments below!