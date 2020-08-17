Google Chrome is testing a new UI for controlling web Bluetooth connections in its latest Canary build. In case you didn’t know, Chrome has supported Web Bluetooth for quite some time. However, the browser didn’t offer any sort of user facing UI to allow users to control web Bluetooth connections.

In the Chrome 85 Canary, however, the company has added a flag that enables the new UI in site permissions within the browser. If you’re using Chrome Canary, you can enable the new feature by following the steps below.

Head over to chrome://flags and search for Web Bluetooth.

Enable the flag that says “use the new permissions backend for Web Bluetooth” and restart Chrome.

You can find the new setting within Chrome’s Site Permissions settings by heading over to chrome://settings. Permissions for Web Bluetooth can be given on a temporary or permanent basis, and you can even revoke the permission from a website, if needed.

The new feature will be live on Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, and Android once Chrome decides to push it to the stable channel. In the meantime, if you use any of the relatively few websites that make use of Web Bluetooth connections, you can use the new Chrome Canary to get more control over these sites’ use of your Bluetooth devices.