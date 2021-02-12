Though Google is taking its sweet time to update its app listing to comply with Apple’s new privacy policy, the company is not hitting the breaks on new feature rollouts. The latest Google Chrome beta on iOS today brings a new privacy feature for users. It tests allowing users to lock and safeguard their Incognito tabs with Face ID (or Touch ID on the new iPad Air or iPhone SE 2020).

The biometric authentication feature for Incognito tabs is rolling out with the latest Chrome Beta update (version 89.0.4389.48) on iOS. The changelog (via The Verge’s Tom Warren) reads as follows – “You can add more security to your Incognito tabs with Touch ID or Face ID. When you return to the Chrome app, your Incognito tabs will be blurred until you confirm it’s you.”

Google Chrome on iOS is getting Face ID support that will protect and secure incognito tabs 🤫🤐 pic.twitter.com/gnQmOzjdV6 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 11, 2021

This feature isn’t enabled by default. You need to head to the “Privacy” section under the browser’s settings page. Here you will find a new “Lock Incognito tabs when you close Chrome” option. Just enable this to see your private tabs being blurred when you exit Chrome to reply to a message and return back. You will then need to use Face ID or Touch ID to verify your identity to view Incognito tabs.

The company has already implemented a similar feature in its standalone Google app on iOS. It enables you to lock Incognito mode activity behind biometric authentication after 15 minutes of inactivity.

Google is currently testing this feature with iOS users but it is not available to all. As 9to5Google reports, the feature is live for only a handful of beta testers via a server-side switch. So, if you’re a Chrome beta tester on iOS, head into the settings menu to see whether you can lock and hide your Incognito escapades in times of emergency.