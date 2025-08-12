Channing Tatum Joins the Cast of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie as Keizo

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is on a box-office rampage after its initial release in Japan. It has already become one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time in Japan just a few weeks after its release. Now, the first installment in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy is gearing up for the global release on September 12. Ahead of the release, the production staff has a surprise for the Demon Slayer dub fans as the iconic Hollywood star Channing Tatum and talented VA Rebecca Wang join the English cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movie.

It’s official, Crunchyroll has announced that Channing Tatum will lend his voice to Keizo, and Rebecca Wang will play the role of Koyuki in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie. You can view the official announcement in the X post below:

If you are in the Demon Slayer community, then you must already be aware that Channing Tatum is a fan of the Demon Slayer franchise, and he attended the NY premiere of To the Hashira Training movie along with his daughter last year.

Now, the American actor has become a part of his favorite franchise and voiced the role of Keizo. If you are curious about who Keizo is in Demon Slayer, he is a vital human character who debuts in the backstory of Akaza. On the other hand, Koyuki (played by Rebecca Wang) is the daughter of Keizo in Demon Slayer.

With the addition of Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang, the English dub fans are in for a treat to enjoy the first chapter of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy next month. That said, what do you think about the new cast announcements of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.