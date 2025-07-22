Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Shatters Japanese Box-Office Records

The first installment in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy hit the Japanese theatres on July 18 before going global. Thus, the lucky anime fans in Japan were the first to witness the epic premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Chapter One on their home turf. In case you aren’t aware, the previous Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train continues to hold the number one spot in the highest-grossing movies in Japan. Now, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Chapter One: Akaza Returns is all set to take over as the latest Demon Slayer movie is dominating Japanese cinemas with a record-breaking release.

Demon Slayer’s official X account has released the updated box-office earnings and viewership stats so far. In just three days, the first Infinity Castle movie raked in over ¥5.52 billion ($37.4 million) by pulling in over 3.84 million anime fans in Japan. By day four, the new Demon Slayer movie earned a staggering ¥7.31 billion ($49.5 million) and had over 5.16 million viewers.

Not just anime movies, no other Japanese movie has earned more on opening day, single day, and weekend box-office gross. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Chapter One: Akaza Returns is shattering Japan’s all-time box-office records and has surpassed the opening week records of its predecessor, Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train.

While the Mugen Train movie was released amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing stands in the way of the first Infinity Castle movie. The latest Demon Slayer movie shows no signs of slowing down, and if this continues, we can expect it to become the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan as well as worldwide, beating Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train.

As the Infinity Castle trilogy adapts the final saga of the iconic Demon Slayer series, anime fans are eagerly heading to the theatres to experience the movie firsthand. While this movie continues to break records in Japan, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle chapter 1 is all set to be released globally starting in August. The latest Demon Slayer movie will officially premiere in major countries, including the US, Canada, India, and the UK, on September 12, 2025.

That said, do you think the first Infinity Castle movie will surpass the all-time box office records of Mugen Train? Let us know in the comments below.