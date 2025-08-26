Chainsaw Days: A New Mini-Anime Announced by MAPPA Studios

September is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for anime fans, with the global premieres of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc set for release. CSM fans have been waiting with bated breath for nearly three years for a new installment in the Chainsaw Man franchise. As the release of the Reze arc movie draws closer, MAPPA studios has made a surprise Chainsaw Man anime announcement today ahead of the premiere.

To get the fans prepared for the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc movie, MAPPA Studios has reedited the first season into two compilation films. These compilation films will serve as a main recap for the story so far and are slated to premiere on ABEMA TV and Crunchyroll in September before the Reze arc movie’s release.

Furthermore, MAPPA Studio has announced “Chainsaw Days,” a new mini-anime that will be included in the two-part Chainsaw Man compilation film. This brand-new adaptation will cover the extra chapters featured at the end of each Chainsaw Man manga volume. You can view the official announcement in the X post.

Instead of a second season, we are all set to experience the Bomb Girl arc, one of the best arcs in CSM in the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. The movie is all set to premiere in normal and IMAX screens next month, starting September 19. That said, are you planning to watch the CSM compilation film to watch the newly adapted extra scenes? Let us know in the comments below.