When Is Bridgerton Season 4 Coming? Release Date Finally Confirmed by Netflix

Bridgerton fans can finally rejoice as Netflix has recently revealed the release date of the much-awaited Season 4 through a 44-second-long trailer. Following the tremendous success of the third season, which featured the romantic story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, everyone is eyeing Bridgerton Season 4. That’s because it will be featuring the most grounded love story to date.

Netflix has released a short teaser to announce the release date for Bridgerton Season 4. Well, after giving us a brief glimpse of Benedict Bridgerton and a mysterious woman wearing a mask, the trailer revealed that the first part of the upcoming season will be released on January 29, 2026, and the second part on February 26, 2026.

Based on the third book by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton Season 4 will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton and his lady love. While the official video hasn’t yet shed light on the woman who captured Benedict’s heart, those who have read the books know it’s none other than Sophie Beckett. She doesn’t belong to a royal family but is a maid who catches the eye of the royal prince while attending the Bridgerton masquerade ball in disguise.

The television series is widely known for its Regency-era romance, high-society scandals, and gorgeous costumes, of course. While Bridgerton Season 4 will bring back the key characters, it will also give the new ones a chance to shine. The new entries include Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Isabella Wei as Posy Li, and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek.

Filming for the anticipated season wrapped up early this year, and Luke Thompson, who portrays Benedict, says Season 4 will be all about twists and turns that make the romance of the new lead pair even more intriguing.

If you are one of those who are waiting for Bridgerton Season 4 like me, what are you waiting for? Mark the important dates on your calendars or set an alarm on your mobile phones, or do whatever it takes to keep track of the exciting chapter.