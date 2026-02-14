Fisch is heating things with the Scoria Reach update, and this one goes beyond a simple island drop. A brand new lava-covered zone, fresh rods, rare hunts, and event-limited Valentine content are now live. The update mixes permanent progression with short-term bonuses, which gives both grinders and casual players a reason to log in. Here is a full breakdown of everything added in the Fisch Scoria Reach patch notes.
Fisch Scoria Reach Update Log and Patch Notes
New Fisch Scoria Reach update patch notes bring new content, including a new area, crab mining, permanent bestiary, and more. Along with that, you get new Fisch codes and more equipment. Here is the complete Fisch Scoria Reach update log and patch notes:
Scoria Reach Island
- Scoria Reach is now live
- New island covered in lava and extreme heat
- Players are advised to equip proper armor before exploring
Crag Crab Mining
- Crag Crabs can be found in the Scoria Mines
- Bring pearls from Lava Clams to the Crag Crabs
- Crag Crabs will mine random nearby ore
- Mined ore can be collected later
New Permanent Bestiary
- A new permanent bestiary has been added
- Discover entries through multiple methods
- Explore every area to complete the collection
Hidden Fish
- Certain fish now spawn only in specific locations
- Fish Radar is recommended for tracking
- Some hidden fish are intentionally difficult to spot
Skeletal Leviathan Hunt
- Skeletal Leviathan can appear inside the Volcano
- Small chance to spawn when the volcano is agitated or during a new night
- Defeating it offers valuable rewards
New Rods
- Two new permanent rods added to Scoria Reach
- Both rods are purchasable
- One rod requires materials and progression to unlock
- Players may need to speak to the Scoria Guard
Gifted Products Discount
- Gifted products are 20 percent off for Valentine’s Day
- Players can now attach notes when sending gifts
- Offer ends after Valentine’s Day
Sacred Lovestorms
- Sacred Lovestorms available for Valentine’s Day only
- Events last longer than standard Lovestorms
- More powerful than regular Lovestorms
- Will occur multiple times during the event
- This is a limited time feature
Cupid’s Promise
- Available for one day only
- Join the game with a Duo to receive Cupid’s Promise
New Limited Rod
- A limited rod is available at Sweetheart Shores
- Interact with the visiting nurse NPC to begin
Code Reward
- Redeem code ValentinesDay
- Rewards include Cupid’s Bow skin and chocolate currency
Developer Notes
- Future updates will focus on long term planning
- Upcoming week will prioritize player suggestions and quality of life improvements
That is everything new in the Fisch Scoria Reach Update patch notes. Are you getting the bestiary first or the new Fisch rods? Let us know in the comments.