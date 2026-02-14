Fisch is heating things with the Scoria Reach update, and this one goes beyond a simple island drop. A brand new lava-covered zone, fresh rods, rare hunts, and event-limited Valentine content are now live. The update mixes permanent progression with short-term bonuses, which gives both grinders and casual players a reason to log in. Here is a full breakdown of everything added in the Fisch Scoria Reach patch notes.

New Fisch Scoria Reach update patch notes bring new content, including a new area, crab mining, permanent bestiary, and more. Along with that, you get new Fisch codes and more equipment. Here is the complete Fisch Scoria Reach update log and patch notes:

Scoria Reach Island

Scoria Reach is now live

New island covered in lava and extreme heat

Players are advised to equip proper armor before exploring

Crag Crab Mining

Crag Crabs can be found in the Scoria Mines

Bring pearls from Lava Clams to the Crag Crabs

Crag Crabs will mine random nearby ore

Mined ore can be collected later

New Permanent Bestiary

A new permanent bestiary has been added

Discover entries through multiple methods

Explore every area to complete the collection

Hidden Fish

Certain fish now spawn only in specific locations

Fish Radar is recommended for tracking

Some hidden fish are intentionally difficult to spot

Skeletal Leviathan Hunt

Skeletal Leviathan can appear inside the Volcano

Small chance to spawn when the volcano is agitated or during a new night

Defeating it offers valuable rewards

New Rods

Two new permanent rods added to Scoria Reach

Both rods are purchasable

One rod requires materials and progression to unlock

Players may need to speak to the Scoria Guard

Gifted Products Discount

Gifted products are 20 percent off for Valentine’s Day

Players can now attach notes when sending gifts

Offer ends after Valentine’s Day

Sacred Lovestorms

Sacred Lovestorms available for Valentine’s Day only

Events last longer than standard Lovestorms

More powerful than regular Lovestorms

Will occur multiple times during the event

This is a limited time feature

Cupid’s Promise

Available for one day only

Join the game with a Duo to receive Cupid’s Promise

New Limited Rod

A limited rod is available at Sweetheart Shores

Interact with the visiting nurse NPC to begin

Code Reward

Redeem code ValentinesDay

Rewards include Cupid’s Bow skin and chocolate currency

Developer Notes

Future updates will focus on long term planning

Upcoming week will prioritize player suggestions and quality of life improvements

That is everything new in the Fisch Scoria Reach Update patch notes. Are you getting the bestiary first or the new Fisch rods? Let us know in the comments.