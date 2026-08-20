Black Myth Zhong Kui Gameplay Trailer Revealed With Swordplay and Powers

Game Science has finally pulled back the curtain on Black Myth Zhong Kui, revealing a 15-minute gameplay trailer of the human protagonist in combat. The footage showcases action, some story elements, and ambitious visual scenes of this second entry in the Black Myth series.

The new gameplay trailer came out on YouTube exactly one year after Black Myth Zhong Kui was revealed at Gamescom 2025. The video confirms that Game Science is building another single-player action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology and folklore. However, this time, players will follow the legendary figure, Zhong Kui, who is associated with hunting and subduing demons.

Since the game remains in the early development phase, the trailer was captured from a work-in-progress build on PC using a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The trailer puts forward a supernatural setting where the protagonist is seen battling through a world filled with demons and spirits. He also has the ability to parry and unleash some cool execution moves.

Later in the video, more bosses are revealed, and the protagonist unlocks new powers. One of them includes the ability to forge the blade with different elements. The first few minutes show the protagonist forging it in fire to clear off some minions, while later he imbues it with a black material while fighting a tough boss.

The footage is already looking like a massive step forward with the fast-paced combat and elaborate character animations. Although it is too early to judge the final game, seeing actual gameplay after the cinematic reveal last year makes the project feel tangible.

There is no official release date for Black Myth Zhong Kui yet, but the studio has confirmed that the game is planned for PC and major consoles. The studio has also made it clear that the project will not be rushed, as the Zhong Kui dev says no to AI use in the game.

Judging by the trailer, the world is surely going to be a very messy place, and you will be the ones doing the cleaning with this new protagonist.