Battlefield 6 to Hit 60 FPS on Consoles, with an Extra Boost for PS5 Pro

Battlefield 6 has been enjoying a wave of positive press, thanks to a stellar multiplayer gameplay reveal event and the announcement of its Open Beta. EA are leaving no stone unturned and no complaint unaddressed when it comes to communications surrounding the title. And they recently confirmed that BF6 will offer buttery-smooth performance across the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5/PS5 Pro machines.

These details emerged during an interview involving Battlefield 6 Principal Game Designer Florian Le Bihan and YouTuber Tech & Co. During their conversation, Le Bihan mentioned that optimization across all platforms is receiving extra attention, “Optimization has been one of the most important things for Battlefield. We want to make sure that it’s not just a game that looks graphically beautiful, but also a game that runs on all configurations, whether it’s on PC, Xbox, or PS5.”

Le Bihan then laid out exactly what players can expect, “So we put a lot of effort into optimizing the game. We guarantee 60 FPS on all experiences on consoles, more (frame rate) on PC, obviously, and even more (frame rate) in performance mode, which allows you to go even higher.”

Redditor ‘BSoD Gaming’ shared a personal account of Battlefield 6’s performance on the r/Battlefield subreddit. Here’s what they had to say:

PS5 : Performance seemed good. I always used Performance mode. FPS measured 65-90 FPS (Measured with FPS overlay on LG G4)

: Performance seemed good. I always used Performance mode. FPS measured 65-90 FPS (Measured with FPS overlay on LG G4) PS5 Pro : I played always in performance mode. FPS ranged from 90-120 FPS (Measured with FPS overlay on LG G4)

: I played always in performance mode. FPS ranged from 90-120 FPS (Measured with FPS overlay on LG G4) Xbox Series S/X : Performance mode is what most used. While I didn’t play on Xbox personally, performance from others reporting seems to roughly match the base PS5. (Not the PS5 Pro as shown above).

: Performance mode is what most used. While I didn’t play on Xbox personally, performance from others reporting seems to roughly match the base PS5. (Not the PS5 Pro as shown above). Xbox Series S does not have a performance mode (Unsure if this will change)

Based on this review, BF6 is doing a solid job of pairing its pristine visuals with consistent performance. While the game hits the sweet 60 FPS mark across all consoles, PS5 Pro has a clear advatange since its Performance Mode pushes things beyond 90 FPS, and it could even deliver 120 FPS in the final build of the title. Despite the absence of visual modes on Series S, it’s nice to hear that Battlefield 6 is still managing to deliver 60 FPS on the budget machine.

Reports on the game’s impressive performance don’t come as a surprise, considering these FPS targets are a standard requirement for multiplayer shooters in the modern era. With that said, it’s encouraging to see a genuine commitment to performance and optimization, and hopefully, the same level of care will be extended to Battlefield 6’s PC version as well.