Battlefield 6 Will Finally Give Console Players That Buttery Smooth 120 FPS Performance

Battlefield 6 will land on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles later this week, and EA has good news for players on both platforms. According to a new marketing email, the upcoming title will reportedly run at 120 FPS on current-gen machines, with players being able to pick between buttery-smooth gameplay and high fidelity visuals.

For context, the successful Battlefield 6 Beta, which carried a slice of the full release’s maps, modes, and weapons, was incredibly well-optimized. On PC, the beta ran like a dream, even on the lower end of the hardware spectrum. The same can be said for consoles as the Performance modes on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X hovered above the 80 FPS mark, with occasional spikes in the 110-120 FPS range.

After seeing just how well the beta performed, players naturally called for future optimization to make 120 FPS gameplay more consistent. And by the looks of it, EA has listened.

Battlefield 6 Will Run at 120 FPS on Consoles

Image Credit: EA/Battlefield Studios

First spotted by MP1ST, the aforementioned email displays “Built For Console & PC” in bold letters before dipping into further details. The block in the middle of the graphic reads, “Up to 120 FPS or high-fidelity visuals.” This obviously implies that Battlefield 6 players will have a choice between a graphically beefy 60 FPS mode and a smoother, less-intensive 120 FPS setting.

There’s even a separate block touting PS5 Pro enhancements, which should mean that the previous section is referring to base PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware. As for the Xbox Series S, it’s highly unlikely that the budget console will go beyond the standard 60 FPS or even release with any other graphics modes.

In addition to this, the email also mentions ‘Covert Operations’ – a free post-launch content type that Dice has yet to reveal any information about. According to the graphic, Covert Ops will arrive as part of Season 1, which is scheduled for October 28. As for what these operations are, your guess is as good as ours, but based on the verbiage, it might be the Battlefield version of Call of Duty’s ‘Spec Ops,’ last seen in Modern Warfare II (2022).

Season 1 will also include new weapons, the Blackwell Fields map, and a game mode called Strikepoint. However, there’s still no word on when the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale will arrive.

Which platform will you be playing Battlefield 6 on? Let us know in the comments.