Asus Vivobook 14 Touch with 12th Gen Processor Launched in India

Asus has introduced a new Vivobook laptop called the Vivobook 14 Touch in India. The laptop comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel processor on board, a touch screen, and a portable design, among other things. Here’s a look at the specs, features, and price.

Asus Vivobook 14 Touch: Specs and Features

The Vivobook 14 Touch has a compact design with a thickness of 19.9mm and a weight of 1.4kgs. It has the MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification.

The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with touch support and 250 nits of brightest. It also has a wide viewing angle of 178°, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and an 82% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, paired with up to Intel Xe Graphics.

The Vivobook 14 Touch comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. There’s a 42Whr battery with 65W fast charging support. Ports-wise, there is one x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, HDMI 1.4 support, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The laptop supports a 720p web camera with Privacy Shutter, a backlit chiclet keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, and a fingerprint sensor. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes with pre-installed Office 2021 Home and Student.

Price and Availability

The Asus Vivobook retails at a starting price of Rs 49,990 and will be available to buy from Flipkart. It comes in Quiet Blue and Icelight Silver colorways.