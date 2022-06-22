Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 Gaming Tablet, TUF Dash F15 (2022) Introduced in India

Asus has introduced the ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet, which is an industry-first in India. The tablet has a portable lightweight form factor and comes with high-end specs, including, the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The company has also introduced the 2022 TUF Dash F15 laptop alongside. Here’s a look at all the details.

ROG Flow Z13: Specs and Features

The ROG Flow Z13 comes with a lightweight design and weighs 1.1 kgs. It features the spaceship-inspired design elements. The laptop has a 13.4-inch touch screen display with support for a Full HD screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB. There’s a UHD screen resolution option too but with a 60Hz refresh rate and 85% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display supports a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive-Sync support, and stylus support.

The tablet is powered by up to 14-core Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor with Intel Iris Xe iGPU. There’s an option to choose between the Nvidia RTX 3050Ti and the RTX 3080 with XG Mobile. The device gets 16GB 5200MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

It comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 720p front camera. Backed by a 56Whr battery, it supports a 100W AC adaptor. It also supports fast charging that charge the tablet by 50% in 30 minutes. The ROG Flow Z13 comes equipped with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-A port, one card reader, and one USB Type-C port.

Additionally, there is a 3-mic system, 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, Magnetically detachable backlit RGB keyboard, vapor chamber cooling, Mux switch support, and support for mouse, keyboard, and other controllers.

TUF Dash F15: Specs and Features

The TUF Dash F15 has a mecha-inspired aluminum lid and comes in Off Black or Moonlight White colorways. It sports a 15.4-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 300 nits of peak brightness, and up to 100% sRGB. There’s also a 15.6-inch WQHD display option with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of peak brightness, and 100% sRGB. It can pack up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and up to Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.

The laptop also has up to 16GB DDR5 4800Mhz SDRAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. It is backed by a 76Whr battery with support for up to a 200W adaptor. The TUF Dash F15 gets one thunderbolt 4 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Furthermore, it comes with 2 speakers, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, a 720p web camera, a backlit chicklet keyboard, Mux switch support, a MIL-STD-810H certification, and more.

Price and Availability

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 starts at Rs 1,36,990, while the Asus TUF Dash F15 has a starting price of Rs 90,990. Both devices will be available to buy via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores like ASUS Exclusive Store, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.