Asus ExpertBook B1400 Business Laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPU Launched in India

Asus is on a laptop launching spree! After launching the CX1101 Chreombook for students and the premium ProArt series for creators in India, the Taiwanese company has now launched a business-focused laptop under its ExpertBook lineup. The new ExpertBook B1400 is touted as a versatile notebook, coming with various high-end features, a lightweight design, and more. Check out the details below.

Asus ExpertBook B1400: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the ExpertBook B1400 comes with a sleek design, weighing just over 1.4kgs, and MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability to offer a tough-yet-portable device. It flaunts a 14-inch NanoEdge IPS LCD screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 84%, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a peak brightness of 250 nits.

The display is mounted on a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, with Asus’ signature Ergolift design, that enables users to easily share content with colleagues or clients. The display is also TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions.

As for the internals, the Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Xe Graphics. Furthermore, users have the option to add an Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU for additional graphical power. To keep the thermals in check, the device comes with a dual heat-pipe cooling system that prevents CPU throttling during intensive tasks. Moreover, users can take advantage of the Performance Boost technology to achieve desktop-grade performance.

Coming to the storage situation, the ExpertBook comes with 16GB of RAM and a SO-DIMM slot that supports up to 32GB of RAM. Hence, users can get up to 48GB of RAM with the device for maximum performance. The ExpertBook also packs up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD and up to 2TB of HDD to offer high-speed data transfers as well as an ample amount of internal space to store content.

The ExpertBook also features an array of ports for connectivity. There is a USB-C 3.2 port with built-in Power Delivery and support for an external display. The device can support up to two 4K UHD displays. Plus, there are two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, one HDMI connector, one RJ45 LAN port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, a Kensington lock slot, and a D-Sub.

For wireless connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The laptop is backed by a 42Wh battery and comes with a 90W power adapter in the box. It supports 65W fast charging.

Other than these, the ExpertBook B1400 comes with integrated stereo speakers with AI noise-canceling technology, a 720p HD camera with a privacy shield, backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button with support for One-Touch logins. Users can also add a Trusted Module Platform (TPM) 2.0 chip for additional security. It also comes with an optional NumPad 2.0 precision touchpad.

Price and Availability

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 is priced at Rs 32,490 (Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU and Intel UHD graphics). There’s no word on the pricing of the models with Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Intel X Graphics and the Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Xe Graphics.

The laptop will be soon available at Asus exclusive stores and top commercial PC channel partners across India soon. However, an exact timeline isn’t known.