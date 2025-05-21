Abby Takes Center Stage in The Last of Us Season 3: Catherine O’Hara

The Last of Us Season 2 is in the final stage with one remaining episode, and recently, Abby’s Catherine O’Hara spilled an exciting update around Season 3. The Part II game of TLOU sees Abby in a pivotal role, but she hasn’t received much screentime in the HBO series so far. Well, we can understand that screen adaptations are meant to take a different route to hook the audience with better storytelling.

And TLOU is no different; in the first season, we meet a naive girl, Ellie, who isn’t really acquainted with the horrors of the real world, as she knew Joel would take care of her. However, Abby entered the game in Season 2 and killed Joel, giving Ellie trauma and guilt for a lifetime.

TLOU mainly focuses on Ellie as she embarks on a journey of vengeance, leaving Abby’s story arc undisclosed. In a recent interview with Variety, Catherine O’Hara, the actor who plays Gail in TLOU, revealed that Abby will get a bigger role in TLOU Season 3.

“I don’t know. Craig did say definitely not this next season. It’s the Abby story. Maybe. But I think it was to serve Joel and Ellie.”- Catherine O’Hara

After her statement surfaced on social media, fans are divided. While some seem uninterested in Abby’s story arc by calling it garbage, others are excited to watch the part that they hated playing in the game. Abby emerges as the main antagonist of the story as she turned Joel and Ellie’s world upside down, but have you ever wondered if she might not be entirely wrong in her place?

Abby was the daughter of the man whom Joel killed without even looking at his face. What was his fault? He just wanted to give humanity the cure that could have prevented the destruction. So, if Ellie had been in Abby’s shoes, she would have done the same. Now, it would be interesting to see if viewers will relate to Abby’s side of the story, or if she will remain the most-hated character of the series regardless of the backstory.

Well, as someone who has played the game, I am certainly hyped to watch how the television show will adapt Abby’s part. So, if you think like me, let’s keep our fingers crossed to see how things turn out for Abby in Season 3, which has been greenlit already.