28 Years Later Part 3 Is Happening With Cillian Murphy Potentially Returning

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland teamed up to resurrect their wildly popular zombie franchise with a sequel, 28 Years Later (review). It was confirmed to be made as a trilogy, and the first installment, released earlier this year, became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise.

The next entry, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is slated for release in January 2026. Ahead of the second movie’s release, exciting news about the final installment in the trilogy, 28 Years Later Part 3, arrived today.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures (via X/@28YearsLaterMov)

According to a Deadline report, Sony has officially greenlit 28 Years Later Part 3, and Alex Garland (who wrote the first three movies) is currently writing the script for the final film in the 28 Years Later franchise. If you remember right, fans mistook a zombie for Cillian Murphy in the first part, but the production confirmed that the star didn’t star in the movie.

There have been rumors of Cillian Murphy having a cameo in the upcoming Bone Temple movie. Now, the 28 Years Later star is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as ‘Jim.’ Currently, 28 Years Later Part 3 neither has a confirmed title nor a director. But Danny Boyle (who directed 28 Days Later and 28 Years Later) is expected to return to direct the final part of the franchise.

There are rave reactions to early screenings of the second part, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, calling it the most brutal and bizarre installment yet. If the sequel surpasses the massive success of the first part, we will likely learn more about the final part soon. Hopefully, Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle return to wrap up this legendary zombie movie franchise on a high note.

That said, what do you think about Cillian returning in 28 Years Later Part 3? Let us know in the comments below.