28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Trailer Released: A Cure for the Rage Virus?

28 Years Later, released in 2025, brought back an age-old, beloved franchise and is now taking it in the direction of a brand new trilogy. While the first movie in this upcoming trilogy performed well, there is more to come, and the next chapter in the story will come our way with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and the full trailer of the upcoming sequel has been released. The interesting thing is that it tells us that there might be a cure for the Rage Virus. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we saw in the newly released clip.

What Does the Trailer for ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Tell Us?

The trailer, as such, does not tell us a lot about the plot of the upcoming movie, but it does give us a few plot points that are rather interesting. In the trailer, we see that the story will mainly focus on the Bone Temple and Doctor Kelson’s exploits while also exploring what happens next in Spike’s arc. In the previous movie, we see that Spike was rescued by the Jimmys, and now, it appears that he will have to join them as well to survive. Oh, and once again, Cillain Murphy is nowhere in sight so far.

However, the highlight of this movie has been foreshadowed in this trailer itself. It appears that Doctor Kelson believes that the infected can be treated to become normal humans and is hence trying to somehow develop a cure. Now, it’s hard to say what direction this element is going to take because it is indeed hard to predict. So, let’s wait for January 16, 2026, for The Bone Temple to release and find out for ourselves.