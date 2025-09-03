28 Years Later: The Bone Temple First Trailer Released But Cillian Murphy Does Not Feature Yet

The Rage Virus is all set to return to the big screen with the release of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, a sequel to 28 Years Later, released earlier this year. In the movie, we got to see a Bone Temple created by Dr Ian Kelson, and it appears that this time around, the very place could turn out to be the centre of the events we will get to see in the upcoming movie. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at everything we got to see in the first trailer of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Just as before, the trailer does not reveal a lot about the plot of the movie itself, but mostly relies on imagery to hint at what we might get to see on the screen. In the trailer, we get to see an interaction between the Alpha and Dr. Kelson, and looking at the scenes where he appears, there is a good chance that we might get to see his backstory as well.

Other than that, the 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer also features multiple scenes with Jimmy and his followers, which hint at their major involvement. There were also some sequences in the trailer featuring Spike, and since we followed his story in 28 Years Later, he could be the protagonist this time around as well.

However, even though it is confirmed that Cillian Murphy will appear in this movie, the trailer did not show any scenes featuring him, so maybe he will just have a cameo appearance. 28 Years Later was an ambitious project, but for some part, failed to connect to the audience the way it intended to. So, let’s wait and see if 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple could bring back the essence of this franchise and bring it back to life once again, or not on January 6, 2026.