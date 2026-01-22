Here Is the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2026

2026 is here, and with that, the anticipation for this year’s Oscar nominations has sparked curiosity in fans. The 98th Academy Awards are still far away, but the night of March 16, 2026, will be here in the blink of an eye while we wait with incomparable excitement. However, before the big night, everyone is anxious and excited to learn the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Well, after a long wait, the nominations have been announced. If you are wondering if your favorite actor or film is nominated this year, go through the 2026 Oscar nominations list below.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckly (Hamnet)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Best Actress in Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Direct
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
- Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Best Picture
The Oscar nominations for the best picture in 2026 are:
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia (Will Tracy)
- Frankenstein (Guillermo Del Toro)
- Hamnet (Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’ Farrell)
- One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Train Dreams (Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar)
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Achievement in Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Best Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Song
- Dear Me from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- Golden from “KPop Demon Hunters”
- I Lied to You from “Sinners”
- Sweet Dreams of Joy from “Viva Verdi”
- Train Dreams from “Train Dreams”
Best Animated Feature Film
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- “Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Conan O’Brien, the late-night talk show host and comedian, will host the Oscar awards, so it will be a night to remember for sure. The Oscar nominations are obviously great, even though some fans might be heartbroken that their favorite movie or actor from last year wasn’t nominated.
That being said, let’s wait for the big night to see who or what movies will bag the awards on the night of the Oscars 2026.