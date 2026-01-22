Here Is the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2026

2026 is here, and with that, the anticipation for this year’s Oscar nominations has sparked curiosity in fans. The 98th Academy Awards are still far away, but the night of March 16, 2026, will be here in the blink of an eye while we wait with incomparable excitement. However, before the big night, everyone is anxious and excited to learn the 2026 Oscar nominations.

Well, after a long wait, the nominations have been announced. If you are wondering if your favorite actor or film is nominated this year, go through the 2026 Oscar nominations list below.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Image Credit: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Via X/The Academy)

Jessie Buckly (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Direct

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Best Picture

Image Credit: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Via X/The Academy)

The Oscar nominations for the best picture in 2026 are:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia (Will Tracy)

Frankenstein (Guillermo Del Toro)

Hamnet (Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’ Farrell)

One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Train Dreams (Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar)

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Achievement in Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Song

Dear Me from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

Golden from “KPop Demon Hunters”

I Lied to You from “Sinners”

Sweet Dreams of Joy from “Viva Verdi”

Train Dreams from “Train Dreams”

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

“Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Image Credit: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Via X/The Academy)

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Conan O’Brien, the late-night talk show host and comedian, will host the Oscar awards, so it will be a night to remember for sure. The Oscar nominations are obviously great, even though some fans might be heartbroken that their favorite movie or actor from last year wasn’t nominated.

That being said, let’s wait for the big night to see who or what movies will bag the awards on the night of the Oscars 2026.