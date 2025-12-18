Oscars to Stream on YouTube, Leaving ABC Behind in 2029

The Entertainment industry has been evolving at a rapid pace. Just when things seem a bit stable, another major shift takes the limelight. The latest disruption comes from the Oscars. After airing on ABC for a decade, the awards are now going digital and will be available to stream on YouTube starting from 2029 onwards.

The Oscars Are Going Digital in 2029

The #Oscars, which have aired for decades on ABC, will be moving to YouTube starting in 2029 and continuing through at least 2033 #THRNews pic.twitter.com/2DKO6x6VSR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 17, 2025

Leaving the traditional era with ABC behind, the Oscars are all set to get a digital makeover in 2029. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, following 2028, the Oscars will be a free-to-watch event on YouTube for the global fandom. Well, the exciting part about this change is that we won’t only get to witness the magic of the most prestigious night; in fact, there will be more content that YouTube will allow us to watch. Below, we have mentioned everything that you can expect from the Oscars 2029 on YouTube:

Red carpet preshow and behind-the-scenes in-show content

The Oscar nominations announcement

The Governors Awards

Thalberg Memorial Award and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon

The Student Academy Awards ceremony

The Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony

Academy member and filmmaker interviews

Film education programs, podcasts, and more.

ABC has also released a statement that reads: “ABC has been the proud home to The Oscars for more than half a century. We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success.”

The Entertainment Industry has grown over the years, especially since the rise of streaming culture. Now, if we talk about YouTube, it has attracted millions of global subscribers, and after adding the Oscars, its popularity will surely reach new heights. Well, for the unacquainted, a study suggests that YouTube is certain to become one of the largest pay TV services in the coming year. So, it would be safe to say that when the Academy Awards debut there, the platform has already become one of the largest players in the digital world.