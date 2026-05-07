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007 First Light Sequel Could Happen If Fans Embrace It, Director Says

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007 First Light poster featuring Patrick Gibson as James Bond
Image Credit: IO Interactive
In Short
  • 007 First Light director has discussed the possibility of a sequel, depending on player reception.
  • The James Bond title is IO Interactive's most expensive game yet.
  • As per the director, the IOI team has complete support from Amazon MGM Studios.
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007 First Light’s release is right around the corner, and Hakan Abrak, the game’s director (and CEO of IO Interactive), has opened up about the future of the new James Bond game franchise. In an interview with The Game Business, the director has revealed that a sequel to 007 First Light lies in the player’s hands.

007 First Light Director Says “Why Not?” to a Sequel if Fans Love the Game

During an interview with The Game Business, Hakan Abrak revealed that the fate of the next installment in the 007 First Light franchise entirely depends on the community’s response to their inaugural title. When asked about the sequel, Abrak commented:

We are so blessed that we are in a place where we can pick and choose what we want to do. So, if this goes really well and it’s a beloved thing from the community, why not?

James Bond 007 First Light
Image Credit: IO Interactive

According to the director, 007 First Light is IO Interactive’s most ambitious project yet, and also budget-wise. “But with our engine and efficiency, it is a very expensive project for us. It’s our most expensive. And I’m not going to talk about exact numbers now,” said Hakan. So, it is understandable that they are ready to greenlight the 007 First Light sequel project, depending on the debut entry’s success.

Fans are still unclear about the sales target that IOI has in mind for 007 First Light. Nevertheless, they have a strong relationship with Amazon MGM and its full support. Based on Hakan’s recent comments, the investors have already played the game and are extremely happy with the result achieved by the IO Interactive team.

“But from Amazon’s side, I’ll be so bold and say, they can see it’s a great game. And having invested in and taken over that IP, they obviously want to make sure that everything that comes out is great. So, once they got into it and played, they became huge supporters. And we are very grateful for that,” Hakan added.

Bond is making a grand return to the video game medium after years with 007 First Light. It is one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2026. So, if the stars align for Agent 007, where the new Bond game sells like hot cakes and gamers welcome the return of the legendary spy with open arms, then there is no doubt that we will get a 007 First Light sequel in the future.

That said, do you think 007 First Light will be a historic success for IO Interactive? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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