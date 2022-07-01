Windows 11 Build 22621.169 Out for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel

After rolling out the much-awaited Windows 11 22H2 update in the Release Preview channel last month, Microsoft has now started rolling out a new cumulative update to Windows Insiders, running the Windows 11 build 22621 in the Release Preview channel. The update brings a few new features and a bunch of fixes for previous issues. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Microsoft recently announced the rollout of the new Windows 11 build 22621.169 for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel. It comes as a cumulative update for the RTM build for Windows 11 version 22H2 and brings a couple of new features, an array of fixes, and improvements to the platform.

For starters, Microsoft added a new Server Message Block (SMB) redirector that is specific to the public File System Control (FSCTL) code “FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO.” Secondly, the company has added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations.

Other than these, Microsoft fixed various issues relating to the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (AD LDS). Furthermore, an issue that caused the “Take Photo” button to disappear when a common file dialog is used to open the camera has been fixed. You can check out the entire changelog for the Windows 11 build 22621.169 to know more about the changes.

Now, as for the availability, Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel, running Windows 11 build 22621 can get the update via the Windows Update section in the Settings menu.

Otherwise, you can check out our in-depth guide on how to install Windows 11 22H2 right now. The Windows 11 version 22H2 is expected to make its way to the stable channel sometime in October. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates on the same.