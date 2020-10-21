Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 10 October 2020 update (also known as Windows 10 20H2) to Windows 10 users. The update brings the long-awaited theme-aware tiles in the Start menu, among other improvements.

The most noticeable change with Windows 10 20H2 is the new start menu whose tiles now respect the system theme. With this change the Start menu should look more coherent, which in turn should make Windows look better. If you’re someone who prefers having bright colors in the Start Menu, you can do it by enabling the checkbox “Show accent color on the following surfaces: Start, taskbar, and action center” under Settings -> Personalization -> Color.

The latest Windows 10 update ships with the new Chromium-based Edge. Through this update, Microsoft has added additional functionalities including the keyboard shortcut Alt+Tab to switch between tabs in Edge. You can also pin websites to the taskbar.

With Windows 10 20H2, Microsoft continues to move away from legacy Control Panel-based settings. As spotted on a recent Insider build, you can now change the refresh rate of the display from the Settings menu.

Apart from these changes, the update slightly improves the tablet experience. Windows 10 now automatically switches to tablet mode when you detach the keyboard. There are a few changes for the enterprise customers as well, which you can check out here.

The October 2020 update is initially available to select devices running Windows 10 version 1903 or later. Microsoft says that Windows 10 users running May 2020 update will have a faster update experience and the update will install like a monthly update. You can visit Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and click on ‘Check for updates’ to manually check if the update has reached your device.