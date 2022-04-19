Windows 10 21H2 Update Is Now Rolling out to All Users

Following several speculations about the Windows 10 Sun Valley update last year, Microsoft started rolling out the update in late 2021 as Windows 10 21H2. Now, the company has made the Windows 10 21H2 update ready for broad deployment, meaning that any Windows 10 user can now get the update by checking for it in their Windows Update settings. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Microsoft recently updated the official Windows 10, version 21H2 changelog to announce the move, making the update available for broad deployment. The update is primarily targeted toward business users and is a much smaller one than the major Windows 11 update. Hence, users who do not have the minimum requirements to run Windows 11 can get this update for their Windows 10-backed systems.

Windows 10 21H2 update primarily adds support for WPA3 H2E standards that enhances Wi-Fi Security and GPU compute support in the Windows subsystem for Linux for machine-learning workflows. Additionally, the update also allows simplified deployment of passwordless Windows Hello-enabled systems in business environments.

Microsoft is usually not shy about adding new features with these kinds of major feature updates for its Windows platform. However, the Windows 10 21H2 version does not bring much to the plate. Nonetheless, we can expect the company to add new features to Windows 10 with future cumulative updates, much like how it added the new Search Highlights feature in both Windows 10 and 11.

It is worth mentioning that the move comes at a time when Microsoft is planning to drop support for some older Windows 10 versions in the coming weeks. The company will drop support for Windows 10 version 1909 (for enterprise and education customers) & version 20H2 (for Home and Pro editions) on May 10.

So, if you are someone running Windows 10 on your desktop or laptop, get the latest 21H2 update right now by going to the Updates and Security section of the Settings menu and clicking the “Check for Updates” button. Also, let us know your thoughts on the new Windows 10 version if you get it in the comments below.