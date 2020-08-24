While we are eagerly waiting for WhatsApp to implement multi-device support to let us log into multiple devices at once, the messaging giant is also working on a slew of other new useful features. One of these is a revamped storage usage section that will allow users to better understand the storage used by WhatsApp chats, memes, and other files on their smartphones.

Spotted by reliable WhatsApp-centric tipster WABetaInfo, this feature has been in the works for the past couple of months. It was pretty bare-bones back in June but it now seems to be taking shape.

The existing storage usage section (on the left) segregates the texts, media, and other files on the basis of each conversation. This means if you have a myriad of active chats, then you will have to look through each one of them to delete memes/videos and free space.

The redesigned section (on the right) will take a more direct approach and display a storage bar at the top. It will give you an idea of how much of your phone storage is being used for WhatsApp files. This can be an eye-opener or many who like to hoard motivational videos, good morning messages, and memes on their phones.

Next, WhatsApp will offer you a new ‘suggested clean up’ feature. It will see you review forwarded and large files to delete them and free up some precious space. You will still have the chat view at the end, but it will now be appended with a search feature. This means you will be able to search and clean up files from select conversations. The one you see at the top obviously takes the most storage on your device.

This feature is currently in development and not available in either the stable or beta WhatsApp build. We also do not have a timeline for its rollout, so stay tuned for more updates on this handy feature. It will be really useful for users with limited phone storage.