What Time is Minecraft Live 2026 and How to Watch

Mojang is back with the first major livestream of the year. Minecraft Live 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most content-packed shows yet. We say that because the devs are set to reveal the much-anticipated release date of the baby mobs update, the next major Minecraft update, and lots of cool and some unexpected announcements. So, to make sure you don’t miss out on them, here’s all you need to know about what time Minecraft Live 2026 is and how to watch it.

What Time Does Minecraft Live 2026 Start?

Minecraft Live 2026 will start streaming on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 10 AM PST (or 1 PM EDT). It will be livestreamed globally through the official Minecraft YouTube channel, Twitch, and the official website. You can watch it on your phone, tablet, PC, or game console.

Here is a countdown timer for the Minecraft Live 2026 stream:

Minecraft Live 2026 Start Time 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Minecraft Live 2026 stream should be online now! Enjoy and meet the cute baby mobs!

You can check out the Minecraft Live 2026 start time for popular regions right here:

United States: 10:00 AM PST on March 21

10:00 AM PST on March 21 India : 10:30 PM IST on March 21

: 10:30 PM IST on March 21 Japan : 2:00 AM JST on March 22

: 2:00 AM JST on March 22 China : 1:00 AM CST on March 22

: 1:00 AM CST on March 22 Canada : 1:00 PM EST on March 21

: 1:00 PM EST on March 21 Italy : 7:00 PM CET on March 21

: 7:00 PM CET on March 21 Australia : 3:00 AM on March 22

: 3:00 AM on March 22 New Zealand: 6:00 AM NZST on March 22

It is recommended to join the livestream a few minutes early to catch the pre-show countdown. However, if you miss the livestream, you can always watch it later.

Also Read: 15 Best Minecraft Redstone Builds for Beginners

What to Expect From Minecraft Live 2026

Based on the teasers for Minecraft Live 2026, the livestream will focus on announcing the release date for the Minecraft 26.1 Tiny Takeover update, along with the new features coming in the next major update, a few behind-the-scenes insights from the developers, and surprise reveals for the broader plans.

The new baby mobs update is all about remodelling the baby versions of the animals in the game, a couple of new crafting recipes, and a new copper trumpet sound.

So, save this page right now and set your reminders for Minecraft Live 2026. Are you excited to see what the next update has in store? Let us know in the comments below.