Vivo is not wasting any time in democratizing 5G smartphones. Merely a week after the unveiling of the first Snapdragon 400-series 5G chipset, the company has today quietly debuted the Vivo Y31s with the same under the hood. Vivo Y31s is the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. It also sports a 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, dual-cameras, and more.

Vivo Y31s Specifications

Vivo Y31s includes a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate. The display also boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The front has a thick bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch, housing an 8MP selfie camera, at the top.

The rear features a square dual-camera module. It sports a 13MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor, along with the LED flash. Vivo offers portrait, Pro mode, slow motion, and all other camera features you expect from a budget smartphone.

Vivo Y31s is the world’s first Snapdragon 480 5G-powered smartphone.

The highlight of the Vivo Y31s is the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset which powers the phone. It is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging in tow. You won’t find OriginOS aboard this smartphone. It runs FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 11.

The smartphone includes a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port, dual-mode 55 (SA/ NSA), Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac to round up the connectivity options. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button to offer a clean back design in three attractive colors.

Price and Availability

Vivo Y31s is priced starting at CNY 1,498 (~Rs. 16,999) for the 4GB+128GB variant whereas the 6GB+128GB variant will see you shell out CNY 1,698 (~Rs. 19,250).

This smartphone will be available to buy in three color variants — gray, ruby red, and money. It will go on sale starting from 15th January in China. There is no official word at the moment but we expect the Vivo Y31s to launch in India very soon.