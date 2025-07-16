IMAX Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Will Go on Sale a Year Before Release

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films that fans have been waiting for since its announcement. So, every curious fan might be delighted to learn that the IMAX tickets for the huge film are about to go on sale on July 17, 2025. Isn’t it exciting that the audience are getting their hands on the tickets for the film that is still a year away from its release? It’s not a usual practice, though. A film’s tickets usually go on sale either one or two weeks before its theatrical release.

It’s rare to see the fans of a film given an extraordinary chance to buy tickets to the films of their beloved franchise or creator so long ago. However, for the time being, tickets can only be purchased from a theatre equipped with a 70mm IMAX screen. The other formats will not get the opportunity until the film is closer to its release.

Those who attended the screenings of Superman and Jurassic Park witnessed the magic on the big screen when a brief teaser appeared. The minute-long video didn’t reveal much, but it did give the viewers a glimpse of the magic they can expect from ‘The Odyssey.’ However, there’s still plenty of time for the trailer/teaser to arrive online.

The Odyssey is based on the ancient Greek epic poem by Homer. The film features a star-studded cast, led by Matt Damon and Tom Holland, who portray Odysseus and Telemachus, respectively. It will be released on July 17, 2026, in the global theatres, so if you would like to watch on IMAX, don’t miss the chance to grab your tickets as soon as they go live.