The Most Absurd Fortnite Trend Yet Has “Sprites” Costing More Than a Bottle of Sprite

Sprites are the new cool thing in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, and with how rare some of the adorable little creatures can be, there is a massive craze among players to collect them all. However, no one could have expected this craze to crossover into the real world, with players buying and selling rare Sprites for prices higher than an actual bottle of lemon-lime Sprite.

Fortnite Players Are Illegally Trafficking Sprites in Real-World Marketplaces

In a recent post shared by Jorge_Most on X, the player highlighted an online marketplace with listings for none other than rare Fortnite Sprites. While this would just be a funny gimmick at first, the prices make it clear that players are not messing around. The screenshot showed Sprites like the Zero Point Sprite going for as high as $12, an insane amount to pay for an in-game mechanic. To compare it to a bottle of Sprite which usually costs $2-$3, the in-game character is being sold for 10 times that price, which is absolutely absurd.

Image Credit: X / Jorge_Most

Epic will consistently tweak the spawn rates for rare Sprites like the Burnt Peanut Sprite and introduce new Sprites every week. That means that even more players will be desperate to expand their Sprite collection and also unlock more looks for the Guardian skin from the Runners Battle Pass. This increase in demand could further fuel this trading craze throughout Chapter 7 Season 3.

The community had its own thoughts about the whole situation, with one player comparing the craze to Steal the Brainrot, stating, “This is what Fortnite has come to. From a Battle Royale with dynamic seasons to something closer to Steal the Brainrot.” Another player chimed in, pointing out the holes in the process, stating, “What’s the point of that if they just eliminate me, they take it away from me. Will anyone be sane enough to pay for that?”

If you have dropped into Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 at all, you know how hard the grind to find all the Sprites is. And even if you find them, if you don’t have a Portable Extractor, extracting them can be a grind in and of itself. However, I think we can all agree that paying real-world money for a Sprite collection that likely won’t matter next season feels like a step too far.

What do you think of players trading Sprites in exchange for real-world money? Tell us in the comments below!